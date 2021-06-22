Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $692,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.11. 14,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

