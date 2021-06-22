Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 25,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,575. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

