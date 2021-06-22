Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 5,258 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 27,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

