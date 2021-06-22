Lawrence J. Ball Purchases 1,000 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NKSH opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in National Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

