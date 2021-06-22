Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

