Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LDSCY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

