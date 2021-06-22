Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 679.80 ($8.88). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 677.60 ($8.85), with a volume of 1,399,391 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 718.57 ($9.39).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 715.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

