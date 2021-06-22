Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.96. 25,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.