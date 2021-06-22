Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

