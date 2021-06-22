KPCB XIII Associates LLC Has $369.25 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KPCB XIII Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,295,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797,800 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for about 75.9% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Progyny worth $369,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,414 shares of company stock valued at $24,343,936. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 37,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,594. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

