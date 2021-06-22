Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 10,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

