Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 10,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $28.60.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.