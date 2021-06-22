Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.