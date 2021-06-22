Korea Investment CORP Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $28,145,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.28. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

