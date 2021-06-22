Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 383.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,140 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in XPeng by 12.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.