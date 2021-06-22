Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

