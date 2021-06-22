Korea Investment CORP Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Hess by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.