Korea Investment CORP Buys 5,900 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

