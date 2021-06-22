Kodiak Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $1,434,388. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

