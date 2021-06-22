Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Europe

Stock analysts at Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.