Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 469472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.