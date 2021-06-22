Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. 747,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,014. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

