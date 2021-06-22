Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Keyera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $26.65 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

