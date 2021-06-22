KeyCorp Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $85.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Materion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

