KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,047 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.67% of KeyCorp worth $129,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $15,417,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.