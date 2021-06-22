Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Neutral

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
ING stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.