Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Neutral

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.