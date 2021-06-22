KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $30.81 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,417,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

TBT stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

