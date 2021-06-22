KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

