KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,561,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

LH stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

