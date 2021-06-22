KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.51 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

