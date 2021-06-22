KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.