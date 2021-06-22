KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Edison International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Edison International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

