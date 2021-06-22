KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KB Home were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $40,317,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

