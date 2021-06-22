Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of -402.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

