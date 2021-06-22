Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09.

