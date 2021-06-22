Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $484,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

NEE stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

