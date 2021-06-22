K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 5,000 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

On Friday, May 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

KBT opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The company has a market cap of £89.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.37. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

