JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,276 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,450,501. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

