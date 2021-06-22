JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

