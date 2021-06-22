JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,432 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $30,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

