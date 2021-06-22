JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $640,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,918,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,182 shares of company stock worth $4,199,962 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

LSCC opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

