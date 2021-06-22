JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 515,777 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 148.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

