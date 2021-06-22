Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.