Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

BBDC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

