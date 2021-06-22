Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Shares of AVB opened at $212.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.38. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

