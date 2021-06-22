JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.29 Billion

Brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.61 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $147.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12. JD.com has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

