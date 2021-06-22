Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes $99.45 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,019,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,447,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 6.19% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LendingClub by 3.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $2,099,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 10,810 shares worth $160,003. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

