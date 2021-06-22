Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 18,404 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Liberty Broadband worth $175,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

LBRDK traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.50. 15,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

