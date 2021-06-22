Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,955,301 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $143,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,100. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

