Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $274,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 311,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.05. 6,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,122. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.