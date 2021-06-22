Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,473,809 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $294,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.38. 208,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $335.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

